Consumer Cellular is calling Gen Z and boomers with its new flip phone. Will anyone pick up?

The senior-focused phone carrier’s new Iris Flip is betting that a pared-down ‘dumbphone’ has appeal across generations.

[Photos: Consumer Cellular]

BY Charlotte Murtishaw4 minute read

Ah, the digital detox—much discussed, harder to come by. In recent years, stepping away from smartphones has carried a hefty price tag and an exclusive air, from international retreats to slimmed-down devices, like Kendrick Lamar’s recent limited-edition Light 2 (which sold out in a day).

But an unlikely champion dares to ask: What if curtailing the ubiquity of the smartphone looked a little less glamorous? Less 2080, more 2008?

The Iris Flip, a new feature phone (preferred industry parlance for “dumbphone”) by Consumer Cellular is betting on it, with an unusual proposition: Maybe boomers and Zoomers really want the same thing.

Though the majority of the network’s 4 million subscribers fall into the 50-plus demographic, Craig Lister, Consumer Cellular’s chief marketing officer, describes the phone’s genesis as not only an attempt to give the company’s senior audience a friendlier phone for their needs, but also a hope that the product will reach into a big growth market—members of Gen Z, a demographic that’s yearning for disconnection.

“We’re offering it as a counterpoint,” he says. “Maybe part of the market isn’t interested in the next latest and greatest smartphone.”

Lister highlights the renaissance of the Polaroid and high-profile flip phone users like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett as indicators of the phone’s viability, especially as the $69 selling point positions it as an economical option for a broad range of consumers. 

Jose Briones, a “digital minimalism” content creator and moderator of the 32,000-member r/dumbphones subreddit, says that “a good percentage—like 60%—of the people that come to the subreddit are looking for a solution to smartphone dependency.” 

