Why Texas is the wildcard in Elon Musk’s defamation lawsuit against Media Matters

Elon Musk followed through with his threat to sue Media Matters Tuesday after the nonprofit reported last week that Twitter/X “has been placing ads for major brands next to content that touts Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party.” This resulted in several major advertisers, including Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, and Lionsgate, pulling their ads from the site.

The suit was expected. The location the company filed it—in a Texas federal court—was a bit less so. And the flanking support Musk got in his fight against Media Matters by state attorneys general was even more of a surprise.

Neither Twitter/X nor Media Matters is based in Texas. The suit justifies the location of the filing by saying “Plaintiff conducts significant business in Texas, including maintaining significant offices in Texas.” Additionally, it added, “a substantial part of the events giving rise to the claims occurred herein because a substantial part of the property that is subject of the action—that is, X’s business and advertising—is situated in the district.”

While Musk, who has a home in Texas, did tease moving Twitter’s headquarters to the state last year, that never occurred. There have been no reports of the company’s advertising unit being relocated to the state either. (Twitter/X did not respond to a query by Fast Company.)