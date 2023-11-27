Why Coda is the most underrated productivity tool of 2023

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Coda is surprisingly useful. It’s more powerful than Google Docs and more flexible than Airtable or Notion. You can use Coda to manage projects, organize research, or make interactive, collaborative documents. And as of October it has the most robust AI features of any document tool. (More on the new AI features below. Coda is so useful that I’m surprised how few people I know talk about it. Read on for Coda’s best features, example docs, and caveats.
Here are Coda’s 10 best features.
1. Embed multimedia
You can display multimedia within a Coda doc: videos, audio files, pictures, maps, and social media posts. You can even display live content from other apps, including Google Drive, Slack, and Spotify. When you insert a YouTube video or other social posts, they play right inside the doc.
Google Docs can’t do this. GDocs lets you insert static images or gifs, but that’s it. Embedding multimedia, social content and other materials into a Coda doc makes it more vibrant and engaging.
2. Make docs private, collaborative, or public
You can keep a Coda doc private, share it with colleagues, or publish it openly on the web. If you have multiple sub-pages in a Coda doc, the mobile version of your published doc looks and feels like an app. You can include interactions like forms, buttons, or sortable tables. That makes this one of the most engaging easy ways to make a simple new site.
3. Embed anything from Google Docs to Canva visuals
You can embed entire documents you create on services ranging from Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to Canva, Airtable, and Figma.