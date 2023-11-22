TikTok is America’s next major news source

BY Scott Nover5 minute read

A man stares into the camera and hits me with: “Hey everyone. Genocide is bad.” I scroll down to the next video where another guy proclaims that young liberals are “rooting for a radical Islamic Nazi death cult.” I keep scrolling, eager to get back to fantasy football commentary or dog-grooming videos.

Welcome to TikTok in 2023. TikTok isn’t just a place for the light-hearted stuff, nor is it solely viral dance crazes, sea shanties, and get-ready-with-me-videos. Increasingly, it’s where Americans say they’re getting news. That’s the takeaway from Pew Research Center’s annual study of Americans’ digital media habits, which has tracked TikTok’s meteoric growth in recent years, as well as its effects on society. TikTok has grown rapidly since its 2018 launch, it now counts more than one billion global users, 150 million of whom are in the U.S. Fourteen percent of all Americans now get news through TikTok, according to Pew—a jump of 11 percentage points over 2020 Pew polling. For 18 to 29 year-olds, that growth is much more drastic: a change from 9% to 32%, or nearly one-third of Americans.

While TikTok’s users increasingly rely on it for news, the same cannot be said for rival platforms. X (née Twitter), Reddit, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Facebook have all seen their users grow increasingly disengaged from news content over the past three years, per Pew. Only TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn—among the platforms surveyed—saw growth as a news platform in that period. TikTok’s success is based largely on its algorithm, which personalizes each user’s feed—or For You page—based on their interests rather than what their friends and families are posting. That’s turned it into a masterful entertainment platform, rather than a traditionally successful social network. That is exactly what makes TikTok a tricky place for news.

