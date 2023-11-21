Listeria fruit outbreak: Contaminated peaches, plums, and nectarines leave one dead, more hospitalized, says CDC

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning people to check their pantries, refrigerators, and freezers for select peaches, plums, and nectarines that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The contaminated fruits were produced by the HMC Group Marketing, which trades under the name HMC Farms.

The contaminated fruits were sold between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and also between May 1 and November 15, 2023. The contaminated fruits were distributed nationwide and sold in retail stores in two ways:

In consumer packaging of two-pound bags branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms.”

As individual pieces of fruit with PLU stickers on them. The CDC says the stickers are marked with “USA-E-U” and any of the following: Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038 White peach: 4401 Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378 White nectarine: 3035 Red plum: 4042 Black plum: 4040



You can view the fruit packaging and the PLU stickers here.

Though some of the fruits may have been sold as far back as 2022, the CDC and FDA are concerned that people may still have them saved in their freezer. Should any contaminated frozen fruits still be consumed, they can make a person gravely sick.