Nvidia earnings: Expectations are sky-high for the AI chipmaker. So is its stock price

Today, Nvidia will report its Q3 2023 earnings after the bell. Expectations are high for the company once mainly known for its graphics hardware that helped power high-end video games. But in the last year, Nvidia has seen its stock price grow thanks to a relatively new market it’s entered into: making chips and related hardware for the AI industry.

Nvidia’s chips power most of the computers that AI programs run on, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Competitors Intel and AMD are working on rival chips, but for now, Nvidia is still king. And given that tech companies large and small around the world are focused on AI, demand for Nvidia’s chips should be stronger than ever—or, at least, that’s what investors are hoping they’ll hear on today’s third-quarter report. We’ll have to wait until after the bell to find out for sure.

Until then, here is what Wall Street is expecting Nvidia to announce, according to data compiled by Bloomberg (per Yahoo Finance):

Expected revenue: $16.1 billion

$16.1 billion Expected adjusted EPS: $3.36

$3.36 Expected data center revenue: $12.82 billion

$12.82 billion Expected gaming revenue: $2.7 billion

To put a few of those numbers into context, in last year’s Q3, Nvidia made $5.93 billion in revenue and $3.83 billion in data center revenue. For its third quarter 2023, Wall Street is expecting Nvidia to make 2.79 times more in revenue than it did a year ago and 3.8 times more in data center revenue than it did during last year’s Q3.