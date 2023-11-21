The blockade already inhibited Gaza’s telecom infrastructure—then the bombing started

As the war in Gaza drags on, the region’s telecommunications infrastructure has repeatedly buckled under the weight of bombings, fuel shortages, and apparent efforts by the Israeli military to cut off internet access in the region. These blackouts have, time and again, thrust the more than two million people in Gaza into a communications black hole, threatening to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis. Just last week, the United Nations announced it was halting humanitarian operations in the region, after Gaza’s last remaining internet service provider, Paltel, ran out of fuel.

But while the war has shone a light on the frailties of Gaza’s internet infrastructure at this moment, the reality is that its infrastructure has always been uniquely vulnerable—and ready solutions have always been in short supply.

Gaza has more than a dozen internet service providers, according to a recent report by the digital rights group Access Now. But most of them are downstream providers of the same three companies—Paltel being the biggest—and none of them control their own infrastructure. Instead, ISPs in Gaza rely on Israeli networks, including a fiber optic cable that runs through Israel and electromagnetic spectrum that is controlled by Israel. This has, for decades, inhibited Palestinian connectivity. Last year, the World Bank published a report calling for more investment in the Palestinian digital economy and noted that “[a]s a result of the [Government of Israel’s] policies, the bandwidth in Gaza is still limited to 2G.” (For context, that’s more than 50% slower than what many American cities experience.)

“Under Israel’s 16-year military blockade of Gaza, it has historically denied access to telecommunications equipment into the Gaza Strip under allegations of dual-use concerns,” says Marwa Fatafta, Middle East and North Africa policy and advocacy director for Access Now. By “dual use,” Fatafta is referring to the concern that such equipment would be used by both civilians and Hamas. “This is why Palestinian telecom providers cannot upgrade their mobile network systems and Palestinians in Gaza only have access to 2G mobile networks,” Fatafta says.