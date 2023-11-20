OpenAI drama shows why news junkies can’t quit Twitter, even if they hate X

If you were looking for information about Sam Altman’s abrupt departure from OpenAI this weekend, you likely found yourself, like me, constantly refreshing your news feed on X.

While advertisers like Apple and Disney were fleeing the platform, starting Friday, over concerns that their ads were being shown next to pro-Nazi content, business news junkies were flocking to X to watch the drama at OpenAI unfold in real time. When it comes to breaking news, users can’t seem to quit the platform, because it’s still a direct pipeline to the stars of that news.

While OpenAI announced Altman’s departure via a blog post, Altman himself chose to make his first public statement on X just a few hours after his departure from the company.

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people.



will have more to say about what’s next later.



🫡 — Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023

Soon after, we also learned that Greg Brockman, the company’s president, was also resigning from the company—via a tweet he posted.