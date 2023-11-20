OpenAI drama shows why news junkies can’t quit Twitter, even if they hate X

If you were looking for information about Sam Altman’s abrupt departure from OpenAI this weekend, you likely found yourself, like me, constantly refreshing your news feed on X.
While advertisers like Apple and Disney were fleeing the platform, starting Friday, over concerns that their ads were being shown next to pro-Nazi content, business news junkies were flocking to X to watch the drama at OpenAI unfold in real time. When it comes to breaking news, users can’t seem to quit the platform, because it’s still a direct pipeline to the stars of that news.
While OpenAI announced Altman’s departure via a blog post, Altman himself chose to make his first public statement on X just a few hours after his departure from the company.
Soon after, we also learned that Greg Brockman, the company’s president, was also resigning from the company—via a tweet he posted.
And if you hit that refresh button again, shortly afterward, numerous employees showed their support for Altman following his firing, tweeting the phrase “OpenAI is nothing without its people.”
OpenAI employees also shared heart emojis on X in various colors, a move that was reportedly to indicate to the board who would leave the company with Altman and Brockman, should Altman not be reinstated at the company.
Drama, right?