Why Microsoft looks like the real winner in the OpenAI drama

It’s going to be some time before the dust settles from the implosion of OpenAI’s management suite , but (for the moment at least), Microsoft appears to be the clear winner from the AI imbroglio .

As of Monday morning (and given the rapidly shifting landscape in this story, it’s important to mark that time), former CEO Sam Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman were expected to join the tech giant to lead a new advanced AI research team—-though The Verge reports Altman is still angling to return to OpenAI. At the same time, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that the company “remain[s] committed to our partnership with OpenAI … [and] look[s] forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and [OpenAI’s] new leadership team and working with them.”

It’s the tech equivalent of having your cake and eating it too, but it does raise some questions. Namely, how exactly will the company work with both OpenAI and its own AI division?

To answer that, says Sarah Kreps, professor of government and director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, it helps to know a little bit about the game of Blackjack. Every once in a while, players will get dealt a hand where they have an opportunity to double their bet. It’s a risky maneuver, but it can result in big payoffs. Microsoft, when it comes to AI, has basically done just that.