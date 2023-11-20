Who is Emmett Shear? Thoughts on a chaotic weekend from OpenAI’s new interim CEO

The dust has finally started to settle after the chaotic weekend at OpenAI. On Friday, the ChatGPT maker fired CEO Sam Altman. A day later attempts led by investors to get Altman rehired failed. And by this morning, in a stunning turn of events, Altman was hired by OpenAI’s biggest investor, Microsoft, to lead a new AI research division.

Amid all this drama, there was another major development at OpenAI: the appointment of new interim CEO Emmett Shear.

Shear was born in 1983 and raised in Seattle. In 2005, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Yale. He’s been active in Silicon Valley ever since, but he’s best known for cofounding Justin.tv in 2007. If that name doesn’t sound familiar to you, you’ll recognize the name of what Justin.tv morphed into: Twitch.

In the early 2010’s, the Twitch video-game-streaming platform exploded in popularity and it was sold to Amazon for almost $1 billion in 2014. Shear, who has also been a partner at Y Combinator, stayed on as Twitch CEO until March of this year, when he stepped down due to the birth of his son.