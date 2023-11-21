5 storytelling tips from Mike Birbiglia’s new Netflix special ‘The Old Man and the Pool’

A comedian as gifted as Mike Birbiglia, however, can spin a 78-minute yarn about confronting his own mortality into something as hysterically funny as any pure standup special.

The Old Man and the Pool, which is streaming on Netflix starting November 21, finds Birbiglia struggling to come to terms with the heart disease that runs in his family, and examining what that will mean for his relationship with his daughter. In other words, not exactly typical fodder for a comedy show. But Birbiglia’s command of his craft is such that it feels like perfectly natural material for a one-man Broadway show-turned-Netflix special. By the time it’s over, viewers might start to wonder why comedians don’t perform shows musing on their own eventual death all the time.

Although he started his career with more traditional, scattershot standup sets, Birbiglia has long since evolved into a comedic storyteller in a class all his own. This latest special marks the fifth time he has constructed an hour-long performance around a single narrative, following The New One most recently, from 2019. Now that the novelty of his ambitious transformation has worn off, all that’s left is just to marvel at how he somehow keeps getting better at this.