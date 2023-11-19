OpenAI’s board: Who are the 4 directors who fired Sam Altman, and will they stay if he returns?

The abrupt dismissal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Friday stunned employees and investors alike. But the leadership battle at the leading generative artificial intelligence company is far from over, as reports have since come out that Altman could, in fact, return to the company —if a new board of directors and governance structure is put into place. (The company’s investors, including Microsoft, Thrive Capital, and Khosla Ventures, are all lobbying for his reappointment to the company’s top role .)

Four of the six members of the company’s board voted to get rid of Altman. (In a related move, board chairman and OpenAI cofounder and president Greg Brockman was removed from the board.) In a memo sent to staff over the weekend, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap said Altman’s exit was the result of a “breakdown of communications” and not a reflection of any sort of “malfeasance.” Brockman quit the company after he was demoted Friday.

Four board members were responsible for Altman’s ouster. And if he returns, it’s not unreasonable to expect that they could be on the way out. Here’s a look at the four board members who kicked off this dramatic executive whirlwind just days ago.

Ilya Sutskever

Sutskever is, at present, the sole cofounder of OpenAI who is still with the company. He oversees the board of directors and is chief scientist of OpenAI. In contrast to Altman’s sunny view of AI, Sutskever is more cautious: He views it as his duty, as he recently told MIT Technology Review, to prevent artificial intelligence from going rogue and presenting a threat to mankind. Given their different outlooks, it’s no surprise that Altman and Sutskever have, per Bloomberg, clashed in recent months over the pace at which generative AI is being commercialized.