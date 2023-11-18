Fast company logo
After Sam Altman’s abrupt firing by the OpenAI board, the company’s chief scientist is now in the spotlight.

Who is OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and what does he think about the future of AI and ChatGPT?

[Photos: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images; vackground.com/Unsplash; Mariia Shalabaieva/Unsplash]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman was fired on Friday from his role as leader of the artificial intelligence company. After an attempt by investors over the weekend to get Altman rehired failed, OpenAI’s biggest investor, Microsoft, announced that it had hired him to lead a new AI research division.

Details are still unfolding about what led to the ouster. But one name is at the center of the story: Ilya Sutskever.

Altman reportedly was at odds with members of the board over how fast to develop the tech and ensure profits. Sutskever, the company’s chief scientist and cofounder—and a board member—was on the other side of the “fault lines” from Altman, as tech journalist Kara Swisher put it on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Sunday night, after what appeared to be a weekend of negotiating between Altman, Microsoft, and the OpenAI board, Sutskever and three of his fellow board members signed a memo affirming their decision to fire Altman “as the only path to advance and defend the mission of OpenAI.”

But Sutskever now appears to be backtracking. This morning, he posted on X: “I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI.” (Altman responded to this post with a series of red hearts.)

Sutskever also, curiously, signed a letter alongside more than 500 OpenAI employees saying they may quit and join Altman at Microsoft if he is not reinstated. They called for the board to resign.

Altman’s departure has thrust Sutskever into the spotlight. But who exactly is he?

