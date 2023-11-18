Who is OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and what does he think about the future of AI and ChatGPT?

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman was fired on Friday from his role as leader of the artificial intelligence company. After an attempt by investors over the weekend to get Altman rehired failed, OpenAI’s biggest investor, Microsoft, announced that it had hired him to lead a new AI research division.

Details are still unfolding about what led to the ouster. But one name is at the center of the story: Ilya Sutskever.

Altman reportedly was at odds with members of the board over how fast to develop the tech and ensure profits. Sutskever, the company’s chief scientist and cofounder—and a board member—was on the other side of the “fault lines” from Altman, as tech journalist Kara Swisher put it on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Sunday night, after what appeared to be a weekend of negotiating between Altman, Microsoft, and the OpenAI board, Sutskever and three of his fellow board members signed a memo affirming their decision to fire Altman “as the only path to advance and defend the mission of OpenAI.”