How chaos at OpenAI reshapes AI’s competitive landscape

Founded in 2015, OpenAI only became a household name in the past year or so following the release of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. If there was one company that explained the massive hype around AI it was OpenAI. Until Friday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman—who has been on countless magazine covers and had testified at length before global regulators—was the public face of the AI boom.

On Friday, all of that ended. OpenAI’s board of directors fired Altman in one of the most unexpected Friday news dumps in recent memory. And with his exit, the competitive landscape is wide open. Pole position was once OpenAI’s—it’s now open for the taking.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the board wrote in a blog post. Former chief technology officer Mira Murati will take over as interim CEO.