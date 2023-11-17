Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The board of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has removed its CEO, Sam Altman, and replaced him with the company’s chief technology officer.

Sam Altman out at OpenAI, CTO Mira Murati to take over

Sam Altman is pictured during the APEC CEO Summit on November 16, 2023, in San Francisco. [Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has been removed from his position and will leave the board of directors, following a review process that “concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.”

Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer (whom Fast Company profiled in March 2023), will take over as interim CEO, effective immediately, the board said in a statement.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company wrote in a release. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

OpenAI is best known for its AI chatbot ChatGPT that was released to the public last year. The language model allows users to have text conversations that can do things like plan vacations, solve problems, and write cover letters. The surge of popularity ended up pushing several other large firms, like Alphabet, to heavily fund their own AI work.

advertisement

OpenAI’s board of directors consists of the company’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner. While the release stated that Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president, was stepping down as chairman of the board but would remain in his role at the company, he later announced that he was quitting altogether “based on today’s news.”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics