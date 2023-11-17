Measles deaths worldwide have increased dramatically thanks to a decline in vaccinations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have released a new report about the progress being made toward eliminating the measles virus. Things aren’t going well.

According to the report, measles cases increased 18% worldwide in 2022, with deaths from measles increasing a staggering 43% worldwide compared to the prior year. In 2022, the estimated number of measles cases was nine million, and deaths from those cases totaled 136,000. Those deaths were mainly of children.

These numbers are all the more tragic because measles is a preventable disease if you’ve been vaccinated. Announcing the publication of the report, the director of CDC’s Global Immunization Division, John Vertefeuille, said, “The increase in measles outbreaks and deaths is staggering, but unfortunately, not unexpected given the declining vaccination rates we’ve seen in the past few years. Measles cases anywhere pose a risk to all countries and communities where people are under-vaccinated. Urgent, targeted efforts are critical to prevent measles disease and deaths.”

Missing doses, with tragic results

According to the CDC, it only takes two doses of the measles vaccine to prevent children from acquiring the disease. The first dose is given when the child is aged 12 to 15 months, and the second dose is given when the child is 4-6 years old.