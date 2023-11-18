The 5 best moves you can make to optimize your benefits during 2024 open enrollment

Employment benefits, from insurance to retirement vehicles, are an important part of most compensation packages, above and beyond a paycheck. In fact, 54.3% of Americans receive health insurance through an employer, and 73% of workers have access to retirement benefits at work.

But employers make regular changes to their insurance and retirement offerings, in addition to any legal changes, that might affect benefits. This is why all employers who offer these kinds of benefits provide an open enrollment period each year. Generally, employer open enrollment periods coincide with the ACA marketplace open enrollment, meaning November is usually the month to make decisions for next year’s benefits.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your open enrollment options, here are the five most important tasks for you to complete during the 2024 open enrollment period.

1. Compare Medical Plans

Many employer-sponsored healthcare plans can change from one year to the next, so don’t assume you can just leave everything the same from last year. Some of the specific changes you may need to look out for include: