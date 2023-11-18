The 5 best moves you can make to optimize your benefits during 2024 open enrollment

Employment benefits, from insurance to retirement vehicles, are an important part of most compensation packages, above and beyond a paycheck. In fact, 54.3% of Americans receive health insurance through an employer, and 73% of workers have access to retirement benefits at work.
But employers make regular changes to their insurance and retirement offerings, in addition to any legal changes, that might affect benefits. This is why all employers who offer these kinds of benefits provide an open enrollment period each year. Generally, employer open enrollment periods coincide with the ACA marketplace open enrollment, meaning November is usually the month to make decisions for next year’s benefits.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your open enrollment options, here are the five most important tasks for you to complete during the 2024 open enrollment period.
1. Compare Medical Plans
Many employer-sponsored healthcare plans can change from one year to the next, so don’t assume you can just leave everything the same from last year. Some of the specific changes you may need to look out for include:
- A revised formulary of covered prescription drugs
- Revised co-insurance amounts
- Increased premium costs for a spouse or children
- Revised out-of-pocket maximums
Generally, employer-sponsored medical plans will offer two tiers of coverage: one with higher premiums and lower deductibles, and one with lower premiums and higher deductibles.
To determine which plan will work best for you, it’s helpful to look over your medical costs from the past year or two. Did you shoot past your out-of-pocket maximum halfway through the year or did you barely need to see the doctor? Though your health can change from one year to the next, looking at your healthcare usage from the past few years can help you get a better sense of whether lower premiums or lower deductibles will save you money.
2. Decide How Much to Fund Your Spending Accounts
Many employees have an opportunity to set pre-tax dollars aside in various spending accounts. These accounts can help you both pay for upcoming expenses with tax-free money and lower your annual tax burden. Here are the most common spending accounts available to employees: