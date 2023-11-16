American CEOs with ‘favorable’ surnames are paid more and fired less often

What’s in a name? When it comes to how CEOs are paid, apparently, a lot. According to new research from City, University of London’s Bayes Business School, the “favorability” of a CEO’s surname helps determine their job security. It can also increase their payrate by up to 4.9% .

The study looked at data from thousands of CEOs working for S&P 1500 firms in the United States, during a 15-year-period, starting in 1999. It found a major correlation between the surnames often associated with wealth and power and—you guessed it—higher salaries.

Not only can a more favorable surname equate to additional earnings of $240,699 yearly, above the average annual CEO salary of $5,482,910, but it can also protect a person from job loss. CEOs with favorable surnames were less likely to be dismissed, even for a major issue: underperformance. By comparison, CEOs with less favorable surnames were found to face greater scrutiny and pressure to perform.

If you’re wondering what “favorability” actually means, in this study, it focused on country of origin. “Americans’ favorability toward CEOs’ surnames is measured as the weighted average of the favorability ratings from Gallup poll data for countries associated with those names,” researchers wrote. Effectively, it can come down to “white-sounding” names sounding more powerful, and having more positive bias than names that sound foreign.