This app makes it easy to narrate and caption your videos

Captions makes it easy to share compelling narrated videos. The app adds attractive, eye-catching captions to videos you record or import. It has a helpful teleprompter, an AI script-writing assistant, and a suite of AI editing features. Its most impressive feature: AI dubbing that can automatically transform your voice into any of 27 languages. Read on for a summary of its most valuable features, plus a few caveats and alternatives.

Generate captions automatically

Adding captions to videos manually is tedious and time-consuming. Captions.ai does it in seconds. I was impressed with its accuracy. The only errors I encountered: names.

Record yourself on video and watch as captions are automatically generated and synced with your speech.

Import videos already on your phone to easily add captions.

Paste in a YouTube link, and the app will import the video and suggest excerpts you can make into new captioned videos. You can adjust the suggested start and end points to customize the clips.

Export your video to platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, with captions already burned in.

Record with a Teleprompter

No more looking back and forth between your script and your phone. Or juggling multiple windows or apps. You can record with Caption.ai’s built-in teleprompter.