Why worker-owned publications like Defector and 404 Media are winning

On Tuesday, November 7, a handful of former staffers from the gaming culture site Kotaku announced that they were forming a similarly themed, worker-owned website called Aftermath . A few days later, G/O Media announced that it was shuttering Kotaku’s sister site, Jezebel, the trailblazing feminist blog that has been around since 2007, an eternity in internet years.

Sadly, this counts as a normal week for digital media these days—although the problems and solutions are seldom illustrated with such on-the-nose proximity.

Sunnier news arrived this past week when worker-owned sports-and-all website Defector released its third annual financial report. For the uninitiated, Defector is the brightly plumed phoenix that rose from the ashes of Deadspin in 2020, following a cinematic mass resignation protesting the mandate from its corporate overlords—also G/O—to “stick to sports.” This most recent report further cements Defector’s status as the gleaming gold standard of worker-owned media, with annual revenue rising from $3.8 million last year to $4.5 million in 2023.

It’s a big flex in a year that has seen displays of worker power across all industries, and it’s proof that sustained success is possible for newcomers like Aftermath.