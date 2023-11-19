Why worker-owned publications like Defector and 404 Media are winning

On Tuesday, November 7, a handful of former staffers from the gaming culture site Kotaku announced that they were forming a similarly themed, worker-owned website called Aftermath. A few days later, G/O Media announced that it was shuttering Kotaku’s sister site, Jezebel, the trailblazing feminist blog that has been around since 2007, an eternity in internet years.
Sadly, this counts as a normal week for digital media these days—although the problems and solutions are seldom illustrated with such on-the-nose proximity.
Sunnier news arrived this past week when worker-owned sports-and-all website Defector released its third annual financial report. For the uninitiated, Defector is the brightly plumed phoenix that rose from the ashes of Deadspin in 2020, following a cinematic mass resignation protesting the mandate from its corporate overlords—also G/O—to “stick to sports.” This most recent report further cements Defector’s status as the gleaming gold standard of worker-owned media, with annual revenue rising from $3.8 million last year to $4.5 million in 2023.
It’s a big flex in a year that has seen displays of worker power across all industries, and it’s proof that sustained success is possible for newcomers like Aftermath.
While not every media collective may be destined to thrive using Defector’s subscription-based model, it’s become an increasingly attractive option for fed-up writers and editors.
The breaking point
For Joseph Cox, formerly of Vice’s tech vertical Motherboard, the breaking point came over the summer, when Vice was acquired out of bankruptcy. As he found himself unable to access U.S. court system database PACER because Vice had fallen behind on its bills, Cox discovered in public bankruptcy records that the company’s execs had recently received lavish bonuses. It was a typical result of a media landscape where legacy sites like BuzzFeed News disappear entirely, once-flush empires like Vice go bust, and seemingly every outlet announces layoffs—with the executives in charge of big-picture decisions facing scant financial consequences.
“That was the crystallizing moment for me,” Cox says. “I was astounded and angry and rather than tweeting any more about it, I pivoted that emotion into creating a new media company.”