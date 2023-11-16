Eye drop recall list grows by 27 more products: FDA update says stop using these immediately

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued notice of another voluntary recall of eye drop products. This latest notice involves 27 eye drop products made by Kilitch Healthcare India Limited and branded and sold at stores including Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Leader, Rugby, and Velocity.

According to the FDA, the eye drop products have expiration dates ranging from September 2023 to November 2025. The products are being recalled due to safety fears after the facility they were manufactured in was found to be unsanitary. The FDA says usage of the products poses “a potential risk of eye infections or related harm.”

A full list and complete details of all 27 recalled products can be found here.

This latest recall of eye drop products follows previous eye drop recalls earlier this year, including a recall in February in which affected products caused vision loss and death in some users. Another 26 products were recalled in October.