Move to one of these 10 states or territories if you want a high-paying job in AI

AI is everywhere in 2023, so it’s no surprise that companies across the U.S. are shelling out big bucks for workers in AI roles. Now a new survey from Biz Report, titled AI Influence on U.S. Workforce Salaries, reveals just how much more companies are paying for AI-related roles and which states have the highest salaries for AI jobs.

Some key details from the survey:

AI-related jobs offer over 77% higher salaries on average than other occupations.

In 2023, AI-related jobs are starting with salaries as high as nearly $450,000 per year.

Over 30% of all computer science jobs this year are AI-related.

From 2022 to 2023, computer science job salaries saw an average increase of over 45%, which is directly attributed to the demand for those who can fill AI roles.

But when it comes to companies splurging on AI-related salaries, where you are located in the country can have a huge impact on the salary you can expect. According to the survey, these are the states and territories in the United States that offer the highest annual average salaries for AI-related jobs:

Connecticut: $176,775 South Carolina: $155,819 Louisiana: $154,312 California: $154,310 Minnesota: $151,792 Puerto Rico: $151,706 Rhode Island: $148,509 New York: $148,501 Pennsylvania: $144,791 Illinois: $143,707

Even better news for those currently studying computer science in college with a focus on AI: Biz Report found that the number of AI jobs is likely to increase for the next several years, going from 87,071 available positions in 2023 to 105,753 available positions in 2026.