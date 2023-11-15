New megacomputer will perform 2 quintillion operations in a quarter of the time it took you to read this headline

The bar, when it comes to supercomputers, is about to be raised in a big way.

Meet Aurora, a computer that, when it is fully operational, will be able to perform 2 billion billion (technically, 2 quintillion) operations in a single second. And speeds that fast could lead to Aurora assisting in unimagined scientific breakthroughs.

The system is being built outside of Chicago by Intel and Hewlett-Packard. It has a footprint that’s the size of two tennis courts and weighs an estimated 600 tons and ultimately will run 60,000 graphics processing units (20,000 more than any known supercomputer today). And even though it’s far from complete and not expected to be 100% operational until next year, it’s already ranked as the second most powerful supercomputer on the planet.

Aurora will live at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility in Illinois—and it’s not the only new supercomputer on the horizon. El Capitan, which will begin to roll out next year, will be located at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and it could ultimately be even faster than Aurora. And a system called Eagle, installed by Microsoft in its Azure cloud, just made its debut on the Top500 list of supercomputers at number three.