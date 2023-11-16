Skims founding partner Emma Grede shares her secrets to success

Over the past few years, the Kardashian family has evolved from a group of reality TV stars to a family of moguls. To create their businesses, many of them have turned to Emma Grede for help. London-born Grede cofounded denim company Good American with Khloé Kardashian in 2016, natural cleaning product line Safely with Kris Jenner, fashion line Khy with Kylie Jenner, and, of course, shapewear line Skims with Kim Kardashian. (Grede’s husband, Jens Grede , is also a Skims cofounder.)

Grede came on this week’s episode of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies podcast to talk about her investment thesis, collaborating with the Kardashians, and working without a college degree. Here are some insights from the conversation, in her own words.

On not going to university

“I left home really young, just as I turned 17. I was born in East London. My mom was a single working mom, and I’m the eldest of four girls. There was never a question of me going to university. I did a lot of work experience placements. I would always make sure I found the person who could explain to me, ‘Why are we doing this? Why does this company operate this way?’ I had a huge thirst for knowledge, but I wasn’t a great student. I found out in my early twenties that I’m severely dyslexic. Maybe my path in education would’ve been different had I been diagnosed.

“When I hire for certain roles, like a CFO, I might want someone with a certain level of education and experience. But in my business, that’s not always the be-all and end-all. Creativity is not something that you can learn. There’s a level of instinct that comes into it. I’m not sniffing my nose at any MBA who wants to come and work for me, but by the same token it’s not something where I’m like, ‘You have to have had this path.’”