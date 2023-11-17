Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

A new generation of CAD software startups are looking to revolutionize the way architects work.

Autodesk has ruled architecture for decades. These startups are trying to unseat it

[Source Photo: gorodenkoff/iStock/Getty Images Plus]

BY Sam Lubell

The competitive landscape of architecture software—the digital technology that enables architects to design the buildings we all inhabit—is a lot like Star Wars. Autodesk, the company that owns industry-dominating programs like AutoCAD and Revit, is The Empire. All other software and apps are the Rebels.

Since introducing AutoCAD (CAD stands for computer-aided design) in 1982 and buying Revit, a 3D information modeling tool, in 2002, Autodesk has offered essential, powerful products. But it has ruled the software galaxy with an iron fist, all but forcing creative firms to work within its strict parameters and closed systems, while navigating complex user experiences and paying homage via onerous and often labyrinthine license fees. Many building departments even require files to be submitted in AutoCAD formats.

But this dominance might be waning, as users demand lower fees and more simplicity, speed, interoperability, collaboration, and automation. New technology is enabling far more powerful offerings from less capitalized sources, and the rebels are starting to mount a vigorous counterattack. The results might not just shake up the industry, but they could change our entire built world.

Life after AutoCAD

“There’s a reckoning coming,” says Martyn Day, editor and founder of AEC magazine, a UK-based journal that has been tracking these shifts, and actively supporting the Rebel side. “The industry has suffered from a lot of greed, a lot of profit taking, and not a lot of innovation. I’m excited about the changes coming.”

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Lubell is Editor at Large for Metropolis and frequently writes about design, urban spaces, and architecture. More

Explore Topics