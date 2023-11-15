Microsoft unveils AR Copilot to help industrial workers

Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled a new virtual Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides, which will let workers in industrial settings use speech and gestures to ask questions about the complex machinery they use and service. Microsoft’s HoloLens mixed reality headsets will let them point to equipment and parts, then ask questions about topics from component specifications to machinery service logs. The system can provide answers via hologram, text displays, and voice response.

Lili Cheng, corporate vice president at Microsoft’s AI and Research Division, says the Copilot can help companies move away from requiring frontline workers to consult hulking paper manuals or laptop-bound documentation, which can be especially cumbersome for those already carrying tools and protective equipment. The technology, which can also help users log the work they do, may also help companies hire and retain workers who’ve grown up using digital tech. And new workers can use the Copilot to answer even basic questions they might have otherwise asked busy colleagues.

“Younger people just expect more modern tools,” Cheng says. “They don’t expect to be going to a job with a big paper manual or, you know, flipping through a lot of records in a cumbersome way.”