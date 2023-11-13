Krispy Kreme locations will give you a free dozen donuts today, but you might want to hurry

If you’re a fan of Krispy Kreme and kindness, today is your day. The donut chain is giving away a dozen original glazed donuts to each of the first 500 customers at all of its stores today. And the best part is you don’t need to spend a penny to get your free dozen.

The giveaway is in celebration of World Kindness Day, which takes place today, November 13, 2023.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous—from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that,” said Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, Dave Skena. “We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts—one doughnut for you and many to share with others—will inspire millions of small acts of kindness.”

A Krispy Kreme spokesperson confirmed with Fast Company that a majority of the chain’s 353 U.S. stores will be participating in the giveaway, which means there is the potential that Krispy Kreme will give away over two million free donuts today.