Cabbage Patch Kids join the Toy Hall of Fame (Sorry, Ken!)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Fans have pushed the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame, elevating it from perpetual finalist to 2023 inductee, alongside baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, and NERF foam toys, the Hall of Fame announced Friday.

The Fisher-Price push toy that encourages babies to walk was chosen by fans, who were invited to celebrate the Toy Hall of Fame’s 25th anniversary by voting for one of five toys that had made it to the finals more than once but were passed over. The rest of the so-called Forgotten Five included the pogo stick, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers, and Transformers.

Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, and NERF toys were voted in the usual way from among a field of 12 finalists, with input from a panel of experts. Those finalists included Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken, who didn’t make the cut despite a big boost in visibility from the summer’s Barbie movie.

“These four deserving inductees represent a great blend of types of play for people of all ages,” Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator, said in a statement.