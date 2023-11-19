Sure, the global entertainment business is synced up like never before. Marvel blockbusters captivate audiences in China. Korean directors score one coup after another in the U.S. Streaming development executives now scour foreign markets to bring home the next Squid Game, Lupin, and Money Heist. And Western entertainment companies are pouring money into so-called localization efforts to ensure the sun never sets on Spiderman. Disney upped its localization spending to $33 billion in 2022, according to Variety, a 32% increase. Streamers now include options for subtitles and audio in multiple languages, even in old and niche entertainment.

But even as companies invest in quality script translations and better performances by voice actors, dubbed entertainment often still looks as cheesy as old kung fu films and Mr. Ed, turning audiences off. No matter how good the sound is, it seems wrong. Lips don’t lie.

“The lips are always, always the last piece that nobody’s solved for,” says Jonathan Bronfman, cofounder and CEO of the visual effects company, Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies (MARZ).