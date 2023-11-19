Airlines will make a record $118 billion in extra fees this year—their websites are designed to get you to pay

It’s not your imagination: Airlines are piling on more fees and extra charges, driving up the cost of air travel. Across the industry, revenue from what’s known as ancillary sales—fees for selecting seats, checking bags, and buying food, to name a few—will reach a record $117.9 billion in 2023. That’s a 7.7% increase from pre-pandemic records, according to a recent study from airline consultancy firm IdeaWorks and B2B car rental company CarTrawler.

As plane ticket prices have become more competitive, airlines have turned to ancillary sales to boost profits. And where these fees were once largely confined to low-cost carriers, practices like charging customers for seats and checked luggage are now widespread across all airlines. As the IdeaWorks study points out, carriers like British Airways, Air France, and KLM are now even charging fliers to secure ‘better’ business class seats.

It’s not simply the fees that are raising hackles. It’s also how they’re sold online. Due to the time sensitive nature of airfares, as well as the dozens of upgrades and extras offered as you click through the sales process, airline websites can be ripe environments for what’s known as dark patterns. Coined in 2010 by Harry Brignull, a UX designer with a doctorate in cognitive science, dark patterns are design strategies used to trick consumers during their purchasing experience and guide them to decisions they would not make otherwise. Airlines employ a range of tactics on their websites, ranging from manipulation to deception, Brignull says. “People need to be aware of their tactics if we want to see changes in the way they operate.”

Awareness is on the rise. In 2022, The U.S. Department of Transportation received 113 consumer complaints about “misleading and inaccurate advertisements on airlines’ websites, social media, emails, and text messages” (the database doesn’t specifically track complaints related to airlines’ website design). The Biden Administration has proposed rules that would require companies across industries, including the airline industry, to show full prices upfront, including any fees charged to sit with your child, for changing or canceling your flight, and for checked or carry-on baggage. The DOT is scheduled to issue its final rule on Enhancing Transparency of Airline Ancillary Service Fees in March 2024.