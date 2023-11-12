This company is bringing back the stand-alone DVR—and it’s targeting cord-cutters

A quarter century ago, digital video recorders such as TiVo changed the way people watched TV. DVRs allowed viewers to pause live television, binge on entire seasons of their favorite shows long before Netflix even offered streaming, and fast-forward through annoying ad breaks—much to the chagrin of media executives.

Now The E.W. Scripps Company, which owns Court TV and Ion, among other video channels, is looking to bring back some of that early DVR magic. This fall, it released a new $100 device dubbed Tablo, which allows consumers to record programming from such networks as ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as Scripps’ own TV networks, and then stream the recordings to any television or mobile device inside their homes.

The new Tablo DVR is also the first device of its kind capable of recording movies and TV shows from a few dozen internet TV streaming channels, and it comes without any monthly fees. That’s an attractive proposition for consumers who cut the cord to save money, only to see the cost of their streaming subscriptions go through the roof, argues E.W. Scripps VP of enterprise strategy Bo Schuerman: “I think consumers are a bit fatigued from all the subscriptions and the price hikes.”

People don’t know what an antenna is

Scripps is not the first company looking to bring back the DVR. Industry pioneer TiVo tried for years to sell devices catered to the needs of cord-cutters, but drove away people who had severed ties with cable TV to save money on high monthly fees. In 2018, Amazon unveiled its own DVR for cord-cutters, which was tightly integrated with the company’s streaming devices, and also came without a monthly fee. The product failed to catch on, and it was discontinued last year.