Bumble’s founder hopes to use AI to prevent toxic relationships before they happen

It’s been almost a decade since the dating app Bumble—where women always make the first move—launched online. But according to founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, the company’s core mission hasn’t changed much.

“I wanted to give women control over their relationships, create a safer experience for them on the internet, and change the paradigm of how women felt they could show up in the world and in their relationships,” Wolfe Herd says. “And that’s exactly what we’re still doing today.”

On November 6, Bumble announced that Wolfe Herd would be stepping down from her previous role as CEO. The position is set to be filled by current Slack CEO Lidiane Jones, who will take over beginning on January 2. But Wolfe Herd isn’t distancing herself from the company. She’ll continue to serve a hands-on role in Bumble’s 10-year plan as its executive chair, contributing in areas like public policy and social impact. On this week’s Leaders in Innovation podcast, Wolfe Herd explains where the company is positioned now and how AI might transform it in the future.

When Wolfe Herd started Bumble in 2014, it was considered taboo for a woman to approach a man in a romantic setting. And while Bumble and other dating apps may have paved the way for women to take back their agency, ensuring that women’s voices are accounted for in the digital space is an ongoing process—especially as technology rapidly evolves. Wolfe Herd created Bumble because “the internet was never engineered for women,” and she believes that their unique experiences were overlooked during the mobile app explosion of the 2010s. Now, she says AI could be headed down a similar path if programmers, users, and data sets skew male.