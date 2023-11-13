4 top leadership takeaways from (almost) a year of Modern CEO

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

Hi, this is Gwen Moran, Modern CEO’s editor. It’s been almost a year since Stephanie Mehta launched her weekly newsletter, giving subscribers a front-row seat as she shared insights on leadership, management, and other topics of interest to the folks who run successful companies. Behind the scenes, we have a dedicated and hard-working team ensuring that Modern CEO hits your inbox each week—and you have rewarded us with a fast-growing and loyal following. As we near the one-year anniversary, we thought this was a good time to look back at some of the best takeaways so far. We hope you enjoy revisiting them. Bust the barriers that prevent hiring the best people. Survey after survey has told us that finding and retaining the best people is a top issue keeping CEOs up at night. And the historically tight labor market doesn’t help. Mehta has explored how to expand those talent pools in a few ways. In May, she discussed how skills-based hiring that prioritizes abilities and talents over fancy degrees opens up doors to new talent as well as how companies like Delta Airlines have expanded this practice at scale. A few months later, she explored how culture contributes to keeping the best talent in a discussion with Wieden+Kennedy CEO Neal Arthur, who encourages employees to “speak their truth” in the workplace. Another issue explored why Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison care about disability inclusion.

AI is everywhere. And we're all racing to keep up. Chances are your company is grappling with questions about how to utilize, harness, protect against, and even understand AI in its various forms. You're not alone. In one issue, Mehta addressed whether AI will replace the CEO role, as one CEO survey teased. (Spoiler alert: No. It might make the CEO role tougher.) And while chatbots have their place, they can't replace the invaluable contributions of an effective, human-powered customer service team, for example. It's a rare CEO who isn't racing to keep up with the ever-changing world of AI and how it can help or hurt their business. This is a topic that Modern CEO will continue to explore. (This issue about how Reddit is handling AI in its forums and the importance of transparency is also worth a re-read.)