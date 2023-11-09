RIP ‘Jezebel’: The website is shutting down, but the conversations it sparked will live on

It’s a sad day for long-time readers and editors of the feminist online publication Jezebel . G/O Media , Jezebel’s parent company, is shuttering the brand and laying off its staff after failing to find a buyer for the site.

“As of this week, we are making the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel,” G/O chief executive Jim Spanfeller wrote on Thursday in a memo to staff obtained by CNN. “Few decisions over the course of my career have been as excruciating, and I want to make clear this is in NO WAY a reflection on the Jezebel editorial team.”

In total, 23 employees will be laid off during a broader editorial restructuring at G/O. Merrill Brown, G/O’s editorial director, is also parting ways with the company after less than a year. It’s been a generally rocky few months for G/O, which owns other websites including Gizmodo, Kotaku, and The Root. The company sold its advice-focused publication, Lifehacker, in March, as well as letting 13 staffers go in June. And while Spanfeller said he hasn’t given up on finding a buyer for Jezebel, it seems unlikely that the website will find new life anytime soon.

Staff tensions played out publicly

Even before the news of Jezebel’s closure, there seemed to be some tension in the wake of its 2019 acquisition by G/O. Laura Bassett, who resigned as the site’s editor-in-chief in August 2023, tweeted at the time that her “reluctant” departure was because “the company that owned us refused to treat my staff with basic human decency.” Many of the site’s current editors have also taken to X/Twitter to express their grievances after today’s announcement.