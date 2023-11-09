Omegle founder announces the site is shutting down in a wild goodbye note

Omegle, the anonymous video chat service founded in 2009, which saw a surge of popularity as people were isolated at home during the pandemic, has finally called it quits after 14 years. The closure comes following the settlement of a recent lawsuit that alleged Omegle gave sexual predators free rein online.

Leif K-Brooks, the app’s founder, announced the shutdown in a rambling, defensive post on the site, which ranged from his theory that we live in a “world of mandatory fear” to likening the site’s inability to prevent crimes to the flaws of superheroes.

“To an extent, it is reasonable to question the policies and practices of any place where crime has occurred,” he wrote in a 1,700-word essay. “I have always welcomed constructive feedback; and indeed, Omegle implemented a number of improvements based on such feedback over the years. However, the recent attacks have felt anything but constructive. The only way to please these people is to stop offering the service. Sometimes they say so, explicitly and avowedly; other times, it can be inferred from their act of setting standards that are not humanly achievable. Either way, the net result is the same.”

Brooks claims to have made numerous attempts over the years to moderate how users were paired together, but said the “stress and expense of this fight—coupled with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse—are simply too much.”