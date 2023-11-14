How MKBHD became a BFD: A timeline of Marques Brownlee’s career-making YouTube videos

If you’d like to see for yourself how Marques Brownlee mastered the art of explaining consumer technology in YouTube videos, it’s easy. Just head to his MKBHD channel , click the “Oldest” button, and check out his first tech video, which the high school sophomore uploaded on January 1, 2009. And then just keep traveling through time with Brownlee as he covers everything from relics such as the Zune and Google+ to the new MacBook Pro that Apple announced just a couple of weeks ago. With 1,500+ videos to choose from, there’s plenty to sample.

As I revisited Brownlee’s body of work while working on our new Fast Company cover story, which explores how he became our era’s most influential gadget critic, I was struck by a few things. First, even as a YouTube newbie filming himself with a murky webcam, he was already a likable on-camera presence who knew how to express himself in an efficient and engaging manner. But as he made more and more videos his skills rapidly improved, proving the value of just doing something over and over until you get really good at it.

His yen to improve his technical skills and resources was also visceral from the start. Though some of his early attempts at splashy intros and other frills are more endearing than impressive, they hint at the polished packaging that eventually helped him stand out among throngs of techie YouTubers. Today, his studio and the droolworthy equipment it contains are remarkable for a digital media company of any size—except they aren’t that impressive to Brownlee himself, who is already hatching plans for an even more ambitious production facility.

Lastly, while Brownlee has always come off as a calm, trusty friend rather than a pushy self-promoter, he has also let his viewers get invested in his own success. Less than two months after he began publishing on YouTube, he celebrated his hundredth video by inviting viewers to call him via Skype, sharing future topics he was still noodling on, and announcing his goal of hitting 200 subscribers. He’s continued to let his fans behind the curtain ever since, even spinning off an entire channel—The Studio—that’s like a backstage pass to his main channel. If he’s easier to root for than the average wildly popular media personality, it’s in part because he assumes we might be interested in why and how he and his team do what they do. And we are.