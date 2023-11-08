Superhuman is pivoting its email app to teams

Superhuman once had a waitlist of more than 450,000 people hoping to try its $30-per-month email app. Now it’s shifting focus toward companies that might subscribe in bulk.
While the app remains available to individuals—still for $30 per month—Superhuman founder and CEO Rahul Vohra says most of the startup’s growth comes from teams now. This week, it’s leaning into enterprise use with a suite of new collaborative features, including team-wide read receipts, shared text snippets, typing indicators when coworkers are replying to an email, and a group meeting scheduler.
“Email still remains the backbone of business,” Vohra says. “We wouldn’t be sending and receiving so many emails if it wasn’t, and we all go faster when we pull together. So we decided to transform email from pure productivity into smart collaboration.”
A pivot to enterprise was perhaps inevitable for Superhuman, an Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup whose toughest competition is the default Gmail and Outlook apps that people can use for free. But as with any company that shifts attention from individuals to teams, it must now figure out how to accommodate mundane business needs without letting the core product stagnate.
Team effort
Superhuman started offering bulk licenses to companies a couple of years ago, and it counts Uber, Brex, and Notion among its list of customers. But until now, it hasn’t offered any collaborative features for teams in particular.
A couple of the new features are extensions of what Superhuman already offers for individuals. With Snippets, for instance, users can set up blocks of prewritten text with variables such as the recipient’s name. The team version lets coworkers access those snippets as well. And while Superhuman already lets users track whether someone has opened an email, the team version lets coworkers view those read receipts even if they didn’t send the message themselves.
The other new features are a nod to what’s already available outside of Superhuman. Typing indicators should be familiar to anyone who uses Slack or Microsoft Teams—though it may be an even better fit for email, where overlapping replies can be a real nuisance—and team scheduling lets users see everyone’s availability within a message thread, so they don’t have to bounce off to Calendly or Google Calendar.