Superhuman is pivoting its email app to teams

Superhuman once had a waitlist of more than 450,000 people hoping to try its $30-per-month email app. Now it’s shifting focus toward companies that might subscribe in bulk.

While the app remains available to individuals—still for $30 per month—Superhuman founder and CEO Rahul Vohra says most of the startup’s growth comes from teams now. This week, it’s leaning into enterprise use with a suite of new collaborative features, including team-wide read receipts, shared text snippets, typing indicators when coworkers are replying to an email, and a group meeting scheduler.

“Email still remains the backbone of business,” Vohra says. “We wouldn’t be sending and receiving so many emails if it wasn’t, and we all go faster when we pull together. So we decided to transform email from pure productivity into smart collaboration.”

A pivot to enterprise was perhaps inevitable for Superhuman, an Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup whose toughest competition is the default Gmail and Outlook apps that people can use for free. But as with any company that shifts attention from individuals to teams, it must now figure out how to accommodate mundane business needs without letting the core product stagnate.