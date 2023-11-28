The 5 next big things in space and telecom for 2023

The revolution in launch costs and availability driven by firms like SpaceX continues to open up opportunities for spacetech startups that would not have been economically viable a generation ago. For instance, instead of one firm offering phone connectivity from space, we now have multiple startups competing to provide different levels of service to smartphones. And we also have a number of firms looking to bring their own small revolutions to building and maintaining spacecraft.

Antaris

For bringing software-as-a-service smarts to satellite building

This Los Altos, California, company, with leadership including former execs from the commercial Earth-imagery pioneers Planet, aims to optimize satellite manufacturing by applying the same digital-twin techniques that companies like General Electric use to design and maintain jet engines. The potential payoff here includes lower manufacturing costs, reduced time to liftoff, and greater reliability afterward. Case in point: Janus-1 Cubesat launched in February after what Antaris says was just 10 months of design and development, costing 75% less than peer satellite missions.

AST SpaceMobile

For making satellites that can relay not just messages but also voice and broadband to phones

Satellite-to-phone connectivity promises to fill in the last gaps in coverage maps, so a large chunk of the wireless industry is now working to make this happen. Midland, Texas–based AST brings two differentiators to this race: a partnership with AT&T and the ability to provide not just the messaging on offer from T-Mobile, Apple, Qualcomm, and AST’s fellow startup Lynk but also voice and data. AST demonstrated those last two capabilities in 2023 in tests of its BlueWalker 3 satellite; in August, it announced a fundraising round that it says will cover launching its first five commercial satellites.

Orbit Fab

For offering a fill-up high up

Robotic satellite refueling is an even more challenging task than that phrase alone would indicate: Existing satellites aren’t even designed to have their storable (and extremely toxic) propellants refueled once in space. But Colorado startup Orbit Fab aims to make that a commercial reality, and last year, it won a key endorsement in the form of Defense Department contracts to demonstrate refueling in geosynchronous orbit, some 22,000 miles up, and add its standardized refueling port to future military satellites.