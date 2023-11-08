Online news pioneer ‘Salon’ is sold for an undisclosed sum (exclusive)

Salon, the left-leaning news and opinion website, is being sold to a team of French entrepreneurs behind the two-year-old Malta-based media company, Find.co , sources involved in the deal tell Fast Company.

Salon was founded and staffed in 1995 by former San Francisco Examiner journalists as one of the early digital magazines. Known for its dispensations of news and opinion through a politically progressive (and often tabloid-y) lens, Salon was valued at $107 million when it went public in 1999. It was nearing bankruptcy two decades on, when entrepreneurs Chris Richmond and Drew Schoentrup bought it, in 2019, for $5 million. Nobody was laid off from the newsroom under Richmond and Schoentrup’s tenure; instead, third-party vendors and superfluous services were pared back to a minimum. Richmond and Schoentrup, who also own the fact-checking site Snopes as well as the wiki TV Tropes, say Salon has been profitable for the past three years.

Find.co’s founder and majority stakeholder Mendel Benoit and his business partner, Jonathan Amsellem—a duo whose portfolio already includes CCN.com, Webopedia, and Cryptomaniaks—reached out to Richmond and Schoentrup this spring with a wish to acquire the indie heritage outlet, according to multiple sources involved in the deal.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Richmond and Schoentrup say that while the sale was not a “major windfall,” they were happy to hand over the outlet to a team that seems intent on nurturing it. “They’re kind of like how we were: motivated entrepreneurs getting into the media space,” Richmond adds.