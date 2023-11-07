Is Biden doing enough to protect workers from AI?

Most of President Biden’s recent executive order on AI focused on hot-button areas like tackling safety risks and maintaining the pace of innovation. But buried in the middle of the sprawling decree was a short section on “supporting workers.” In that section, Biden directed certain federal agencies to develop new guidelines to protect workers from increasingly common AI tools in the workplace .

The guidelines that come out of the directive most likely won’t be legally enforceable. But labor advocates say the order is an important first step, demonstrating that the White House recognizes that AI isn’t merely a distant threat to workers, but a technology already being used to exploit them today.

“When people think of AI and jobs, they mostly think of robots taking over our jobs, but a more insidious and pressing concern is that AI is being used to turn workers into robots,” says Nat Baldino, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy. Biden’s executive order “allows the conversation to turn to a more systemic look at how AI is already a part of workers’ lives,” like the automated tools increasingly used to monitor and discipline low-wage workers of color in service and logistics companies, Baldino says.

Biden’s order instructs his economic advisers to “prepare and submit a report to the President on the labor-market effects of AI.” The secretary of labor, will also “develop principles and best practices to mitigate the harms and maximize the benefits of AI for workers by addressing job displacement; labor standards; workplace equity, health, and safety; and data collection,” according to the report’s executive summary.