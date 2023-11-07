WeWork files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of signaling bankruptcy could be on the horizon , WeWork has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.

In a late Monday announcement, WeWork said it entered into a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its stakeholders to “drastically reduce” the company’s debt while further evaluating WeWork’s commercial office lease portfolio.

WeWork is also requesting the “ability to reject the leases of certain locations,” which the company says are largely nonoperational, as part of the filing. Specific estimates of total impacted coworking locations were not disclosed Monday, but all affected members have received advanced notice, the company said.

“Now is the time for us to pull the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet,” CEO David Tolley said in a prepared statement. “We defined a new category of working, and these steps will enable us to remain the global leader in flexible work.”