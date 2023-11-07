WeWork files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of signaling bankruptcy could be on the horizon, WeWork has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.
In a late Monday announcement, WeWork said it entered into a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its stakeholders to “drastically reduce” the company’s debt while further evaluating WeWork’s commercial office lease portfolio.
WeWork is also requesting the “ability to reject the leases of certain locations,” which the company says are largely nonoperational, as part of the filing. Specific estimates of total impacted coworking locations were not disclosed Monday, but all affected members have received advanced notice, the company said.
“Now is the time for us to pull the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet,” CEO David Tolley said in a prepared statement. “We defined a new category of working, and these steps will enable us to remain the global leader in flexible work.”
The specter of bankruptcy has hovered over WeWork for some time. In April, the company announced it was at risk of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, after its stock plummeted 65% over a few months. In August, the New York company sounded the alarm over its ability to remain in business. But cracks had begun to emerge several years ago, not long after the company was valued as high as $47 billion.
WeWork is paying the price for aggressive expansion in its early years. The company went public in October 2021 after its first attempt to do so two years earlier collapsed spectacularly. The debacle led to the ouster of founder and CEO Adam Neumann, whose erratic behavior and exorbitant spending spooked early investors.
Japan’s SoftBank stepped in to keep WeWork afloat, acquiring majority control over the company.