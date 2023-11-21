The best gifts for travelers, according to Ace Hotel employees

Ace Hotel doesn’t just know travel—it knows how to make the experience of being away from home special. So, it would follow that the people who work there would each have a roster of products they use to make sure that wherever they’re going, the experience is good. That’s why Fast Company enlisted folks from all areas of Ace Hotel’s operation to share what they consider the best travel gifts.

Michael ‘Bubba’ Rowan, director of people and culture Traveler’s Choice Silverwood II Large Spinner bag, $169.99

My Traveler’s Choice Spinner luggage is incredibly durable and decently priced, and can fit a week’s worth of outfits—maybe even a week and a half in the summer. Traveler’s Choice - $169.99 Jorum Studio Fantosmia Perfume (30ml), $90

I love travel sized perfumes and Jorum Studio’s Fantosmia is my favorite at the moment. Made in Scotland, it smells smoky and mysterious. It’s a pretty complex scent, so one spritz is all you need.

Homme Plisse’ Issey Miyake Black Basic Pants, $400

Good God, do I love these pants! You can dress them up or down and they’re super easy to pack. If you’re traveling for a while, you can also wash them in the sink and hang to dry. SSENSE - $20.49 Marie van Eersel, marketing and community manager, Ace Hotel Brooklyn/Ace Hotel New York Patagonia duffel bag, $169

My partner and I are a tad old-fashioned: we tend to prefer a bag to a suitcase on wheels, to be able to easily hop around from place to place when traveling. Can’t say enough good things about this cool-looking and lightweight duffel.

Kodak Funsaver Disposable Camera, $15

I’ve been meaning to purchase a compact film camera for years, but before I invest in the right model, I carry these little ones around everywhere I go! Reformed Film Lab - $15 Meriem Soliman, president, Ace Hotel [Photo: courtesy Smythson] Smythson personalized passport cover in Scarlet Red, $210

I have been traveling with the same Smythson passport cover for almost 20 years. I bought it in Scarlet Red in hopes that it would stand out among my uniformly black luggage, carry-on and accessories. All these years later, it still does!

Smythson - $210 [Photo: courtesy Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle] Frédéric Malle Body & Hair Oil, $195

For me, scent is so deeply ingrained in my emotional memory. The oil’s slow diffusion lingers longer than a traditional perfume, subtly evoking home and the familiar. Frédéric Malle - $195

Camille Becerra, chef-partner, Ace Hotel Brooklyn Koala Eco Natural Pillow & Linen Spray, $15

I like to bring the comforts of home when I travel. This eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosalina oil–scented spray helps me sleep wherever I am. Koala Eco - $15 Longchamp Le Pliage Original S Travel Bag, $160

I love this lightweight bag when I’m on the go. It fits a lot when traveling and I can empty it out and make it work double time as a very fashionable oversized slouchy bag when exploring after I land.

Longchamp - $160 Upstate Raw Silk Beach Throw, $140

The Upstate silk beach throw is such a great multiuse item. It can be a blanket for chilly flights, a chic shawl for evenings out or, to finish a look, a throw for the beach or park, and a poolside wrap. Upstate - $140

Renako Spizzica, marketing and community manger, Ace Hotel Kyoto Suku Home pajama set, from $127

The matching sets from Suku Home are perfect for the comfort enthusiast. They don’t take up much space in your suitcase and can be worn as pajamas or outside the hotel room. Plus, they’re so breezy for warmer climates. Suku Home - from $127 Holme Beauty Primer, $39

Anything Holme Beauty creates is absolute magic. Holme Beauty’s primer comes with me everywhere I go. It’s the perfect travel companion as it doubles as a primer and foundation for the little-to-no makeup wearers. It’s super moisturizing and illuminating, so it helps combat the post-flight skin drama, and gives you the sun kissed holiday glow all year long. A great stocking filler and make up bag essential.

Holme Beauty - $39 Pearl+ Detox Incense, $38

Pearl+, which originated in Portland and now craft products in Japan, make incredible incense. I’ll be giving these to my work friends, to help them add some calming rituals to their busy lives. Pearl+ - $38

Avideh Yamotahari, brand marketing director, Ace Hotel J. Crew Cashmere relaxed V-neck sweater, $158

This sweater was recommended by a friend and has become like a second skin. It’s packable, lightweight and perfect for every step of your journey. Throw it over your shoulder to instantly feel both comfortable and chic. It comes in so many great colors during the holidays and makes the perfect gift for a fashionable loved one. J. Crew - $158 [Photo: courtesy Away] Away carry-on, $275

This carry-on is a fan favorite for a reason — it’s lightweight, compact and can fit a surprising amount. It encourages mindful packing while leaving just enough room for your extra pair of shoes. I recommend bringing the navy to stand out in a sea of black.

Away - $275 Comme Si, La Boxer Classica, $72

I will forever embrace the loungewear-as-outerwear trend. Comme Si’s Classica boxers are made with 100% Italian cotton poplin. They’re light, breathable and can take you from the airport straight to aperitivo. The Martini Stripe would make a festive and fun gift, and if you really want to spoil someone, throw in a pair of the brand’s Mongolian cashmere socks as well. Comme Si - $72