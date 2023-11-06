OpenAI announces GPT-4 Turbo plus customizable version of ChatGPT

At its first developer event Monday, OpenAI announced a new large language model called GPT-4 Turbo, into which users can feed as much as 300 book pages of text as context around a prompt. The company also announced a new customizable version of ChatGPT, as well as a new store that will showcase some user-customized bots that are particularly useful.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a room full of developers (OpenAI API customers) that GPT-4 Turbo will allow users to input up to 128,000 tokens, or about 300 book pages of text, into the model. With the new larger context window in GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI pulls ahead of Anthropic, whose Claude chatbot has a context window of 100,000 tokens, or about 75,000 words. The new model will have a much more reasonable cutoff date for knowledge of recent events. ChatGPT-4’s cutoff was September of 2021; the new model’s cutoff date is April of 2023.

[Photo: OpenAI]

Altman said the model is multimodal, meaning that it can input and output audio and imagery, including DALL-E 3. And, he said, cost to access the model for developers will be less than that of GPT-4.

OpenAI nodded at the idea of customized ChatGPT over the summer when it began letting users customize some preferences within the chatbot, but the new bots, called “GPTs” go much further. Many ChatGPT power users keep a list of carefully crafted prompts and instruction sets, which they previously had to copy-paste into ChatGPT for every task. GPTs now remember such instructions and know how to apply them for future tasks.