The best AI tools to make you a better writer

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
You’ll soon see AI in most writing tools. Canva, Notion, Craft, Coda, and other popular writing services have been racing to add new AI features. Google Docs added a new AI-driven summarization feature. Read on for what AI can do for you, where the hype goes too far, and a few recommended tools to try.
Craft gets the nod for best 30-second video demo:
Beyond these big apps, a slew of startups have built brand-new writing services that rely on AI to reduce the friction we face when staring at a blank page.
The hype factor
Some go a bit too far, promising the moon.
Jasper, an AI writing service, raised $125 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. The appeal of writing faster is clear. But AI-focused startups that emphasize speed and volume should expect a backlash from fans of thoughtfulness and quality.
Postwise.ai promises to automatically generate tweets for you when you type in any topic. I’m not sure we need 10x the amount of automated, low-quality content pumped out ever faster in a world already drowning in hot takes.