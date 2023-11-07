The best AI tools to make you a better writer

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

You’ll soon see AI in most writing tools. Canva, Notion, Craft, Coda, and other popular writing services have been racing to add new AI features. Google Docs added a new AI-driven summarization feature. Read on for what AI can do for you, where the hype goes too far, and a few recommended tools to try.

Craft gets the nod for best 30-second video demo:

Beyond these big apps, a slew of startups have built brand-new writing services that rely on AI to reduce the friction we face when staring at a blank page.