Tyson Foods recall: Fun dino-shaped frozen chicken nuggets may have metal fragments

Tyson Foods has announced a voluntary recall of one of its chicken nuggets products after consumers reported finding “small, pliable metal pieces” in the food. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says it has received word of one oral injury after the consumption of the now-recalled nuggets, though the injury was described as “minor.”
Only one Tyson Food chicken nuggets product is involved in the recall. It is the 29-oz. version of the company’s “Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties.” The impacted product has a “Best If Used By” date of SEP 04, 2024, and an establishment number of “P-7211” on the back of the product.
Lot codes of the impacted product are:
- 2483BRV0207
- 2483BRV0208
- 2483BRV0209
- 2483BRV0210.
Pictures of the recalled product’s dinosaur-themed packaging can be seen here. (The nuggets are shaped like dinos.) Though only one product is being recalled, there’s a lot of it. Tyson says approximately 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets are impacted.
The recalled nuggets were shipped to distribution centers in the states of Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin before being distributed at the retail level. The product was produced on September 5, 2023, but FSIS says it is concerned consumers may still have the product in their freezers.
If you have recalled chicken nuggets, the FSIS says that you should not consume them. Tyson Foods says you should cut the UPC and date code off the package and then discard the nuggets and call or text the company at 1-855-382-3101. FSIS says you can also return the nuggets to their place of purchase.
