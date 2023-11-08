Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial has ended, but the fallout has just begun

It was Thursday night, and the jury in Sam Bankman-Fried’s federal fraud case had been deliberating for more than four hours. In weeks of testimony, the jurors had heard from Bankman-Fried’s former friends, employees, and girlfriend at FTX, his crypto exchange, and Alameda Research, his trading firm. Accused of stealing billions in customer deposits on FTX, and lying to customers, investors, and lenders about that, Bankman-Fried—once a magazine cover star who hobnobbed with Katy Perry and Bill Clinton—was now jailed pending the outcome of his trial. He’d taken the stand in testimony that lasted three days to defend himself.

The 26th-floor courtroom gallery with its hard wooden benches, packed for most of the trial was half-empty. Then, at 7:37 p.m., a member of Judge Lewis A. Kaplan’s staff announced to the courtroom that the jury had reached a verdict. The room filled and Bankman-Fried was brought from an interior room to sit between his two lead lawyers. His parents sat in the second row of the gallery, courtroom artists turning around to sketch them, his mother, Barbara Fried, visibly shaking and burying her head against the shoulder of his father, Joe Bankman. After the dramatic, high-profile trial, which I’d attended from the first day of jury selection and covered for Fast Company, it had come down to this.

The courtroom was completely silent as the jury entered, and juror number four, the forewoman, handed a sealed envelope containing the verdict to a courtroom staff member for the judge to review. None of the jurors looked at Bankman-Fried as Kaplan said, “Mr. Bankman-Fried, please rise and face the jury box.” He did so. Fried and Bankman both lowered their heads while Sam Bankman-Fried showed no outward sign of emotion as the forewoman said “Guilty” seven times, for the seven counts he faced. He had gambled, and he had lost.

Bankman-Fried’s trial saw hugely dramatic moments: Former Alameda CEO and ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison testifying against him, tearing up when she described the stress of hiding the fraud; his deputies at FTX and longtime friends Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, who, like Ellison, pled guilty to conspiracy charges, also testifying against him; Bankman-Fried taking the stand and trying to explain himself. Evidence included a Katy Perry Instagram post (Bankman-Fried socialized with her at a Super Bowl game); photos of the $35 million Bahamas penthouse where Bankman-Fried, Wang, Singh, and Ellison all lived; and a spreadsheet Ellison prepared for Bankman-Fried with the real balances on one tab and on others, seven alternatives intended to hide the money Alameda had taken from FTX, and the loans it had given to insiders like Bankman-Fried, she testified.