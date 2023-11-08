Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial has ended, but the fallout has just begun

It was Thursday night, and the jury in Sam Bankman-Fried’s federal fraud case had been deliberating for more than four hours. In weeks of testimony, the jurors had heard from Bankman-Fried’s former friends, employees, and girlfriend at FTX, his crypto exchange, and Alameda Research, his trading firm. Accused of stealing billions in customer deposits on FTX, and lying to customers, investors, and lenders about that, Bankman-Fried—once a magazine cover star who hobnobbed with Katy Perry and Bill Clinton—was now jailed pending the outcome of his trial. He’d taken the stand in testimony that lasted three days to defend himself.
The 26th-floor courtroom gallery with its hard wooden benches, packed for most of the trial was half-empty. Then, at 7:37 p.m., a member of Judge Lewis A. Kaplan’s staff announced to the courtroom that the jury had reached a verdict. The room filled and Bankman-Fried was brought from an interior room to sit between his two lead lawyers. His parents sat in the second row of the gallery, courtroom artists turning around to sketch them, his mother, Barbara Fried, visibly shaking and burying her head against the shoulder of his father, Joe Bankman. After the dramatic, high-profile trial, which I’d attended from the first day of jury selection and covered for Fast Company, it had come down to this.
The courtroom was completely silent as the jury entered, and juror number four, the forewoman, handed a sealed envelope containing the verdict to a courtroom staff member for the judge to review. None of the jurors looked at Bankman-Fried as Kaplan said, “Mr. Bankman-Fried, please rise and face the jury box.” He did so. Fried and Bankman both lowered their heads while Sam Bankman-Fried showed no outward sign of emotion as the forewoman said “Guilty” seven times, for the seven counts he faced. He had gambled, and he had lost.
Bankman-Fried’s trial saw hugely dramatic moments: Former Alameda CEO and ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison testifying against him, tearing up when she described the stress of hiding the fraud; his deputies at FTX and longtime friends Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, who, like Ellison, pled guilty to conspiracy charges, also testifying against him; Bankman-Fried taking the stand and trying to explain himself. Evidence included a Katy Perry Instagram post (Bankman-Fried socialized with her at a Super Bowl game); photos of the $35 million Bahamas penthouse where Bankman-Fried, Wang, Singh, and Ellison all lived; and a spreadsheet Ellison prepared for Bankman-Fried with the real balances on one tab and on others, seven alternatives intended to hide the money Alameda had taken from FTX, and the loans it had given to insiders like Bankman-Fried, she testified.
For Bankman-Fried, his co-conspirators, the crypto industry, startups, investment firms, and more, the fallout has only just begun. Here’s what’s next.
A lengthy sentence for Bankman-Fried
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set Bankman-Fried’s sentencing for March 28. In federal sentences, judges must consider (but are not bound by) sentencing guidelines, which give a numerical score based on a number of factors—is this the defendant’s first offense, how many victims were there, and so forth. White-collar sentences can bring particularly high sentencing guidelines, as the dollar amount of the fraud affects the guideline sentence.
With Bankman-Fried, given the billion-dollar fraud, experts expect the sentencing-guidelines calculation to be off-the-charts high, an effective life sentence (it’s not a literal life sentence as none of the crimes he was convicted of carry a life sentence). “From my back of the envelope calculation, I believe it is likely that the government asserts that the applicable guidelines sentence is life imprisonment and argues for the same,” says Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor and a member at law firm Cozen O’Connor, but she expects Kaplan “will ultimately impose a significant sentence—perhaps even several decades long—that will allow Bankman-Fried to walk out of prison eventually.”