Now you can start a fundraiser for any charity of your choice in seconds

Daffy announced a new feature Friday called Daffy Campaigns, which lets users designate a nonprofit or a set of nonprofits and call upon others to contribute to them. The feature also lets people set up matching donations, where contributions up to a certain amount will be matched by funds from the campaign organizer, as well as particular “giving milestones” similar to what’s seen on other crowdfunding platforms. And Daffy won’t take a cut of the donations, except for certain credit card processing fees.

“I would love to see a future where everyone runs a campaign for something they care about,” says Daffy cofounder and CEO Adam Nash.

Nash envisions people could set up campaigns for school fundraisers, for community causes, for a memorial campaign with contributions going to a favorite charity of someone who passed away, even for wedding registries in lieu of gifts. The multi-charity feature can also help raise money for a variety of related nonprofits addressing a particular cause, such as relief after an emergency. And OpenAI’s ChatGPT will automatically help people set up a fundraiser by generating a first draft of the campaign description.