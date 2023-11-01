Brands That Matter Extended Deadline on Friday 6/6!
Nearly a dozen civil society participants at the landmark event say discussions at the summit are ducking major issues.

Civil society groups issue a surprise open letter to the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit

Host Michelle Donelan (first row 6thR), Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology poses together with Digital Ministers for a family photo on Day 1 of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. [Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images]

BY Chris Stokel-Walker

The U.K.’s landmark AI Safety Summit, a conclave of around 120 representatives from leading AI companies, academics, and civil society representatives taking place at Bletchley Park this week, has encountered an unexpected wrinkle thanks to an urgent letter by nearly a dozen participants who believe the summit is targeting the wrong issues.

Representatives from 11 civil society groups, all of which are included on the government’s official guestlist for the event, have signed an open letter urging the politicians gathered to prioritize regulation to address the full range of risks that AI systems can raise, including current risks already impacting the public.

“While potential harms of ‘frontier’ models may have motivated the Summit, existing AI systems are already having significant harmful impacts on people’s rights and daily lives,” the letter explains.

Focusing on those risks, rather than the existential risks of a superintelligent AI—something that many of those studying the field question is a real likelihood—that have so far framed the schedule of the AI Safety Summit would be a better use of time, the letter argues.

“Governments must do better than today’s discussions suggest,” the letter reads. “It is critical that AI policy conversations bring a wider range of voices and perspectives into the room, particularly from regions outside of the Global North.” The guest list for this week’s summit includes representatives from the U.S., Chinese, Nigerian, and Indian governments but is notably absent of many academics and civil society campaigners.

The letter continues: “Framing a narrow section of the AI industry as the primary experts on AI risks further concentrating power in the tech industry, introducing regulatory mechanisms not fit for purpose, and excluding perspectives that will ensure AI systems work for all of us.”

In a statement issued to Fast Company, Alexandra Reeve Givens, one of the signatories and CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, says the letter was prepared “because we worried that the Summit’s narrow focus on long-term safety harms might distract from the urgent need for policymakers and companies to address ways that AI systems are already impacting people’s rights.” (Reeve Givens is attending the summit this week.)

Chris Stokel-Walker is a contributing writer at Fast Company who focuses on the tech sector and its impact on our daily lives—online and offline. He has explored how the WordPress drama has implications for the wider web, how AI web crawlers are pushing sites offline, as well as stories about ordinary people doing incredible things, such as the German teen who set up a MySpace clone with more than a million users. More

