Eye drop recall update: Walmart joins retailers in pulling potentially dangerous products

Another eye drop product has been found to be a potential danger to users, this time one sold at Walmart. The retail giant has announced it is voluntarily recalling one eye drop product after it was found that the product was produced in the same facility that led to CVS, Rite Aid, and Target to pull a number of products from their shelves.

On October 27, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to consumers not to use 26 varieties of eye drops as they were manufactured in a facility with unsanitary conditions. The impacted products could be infected with bacteria; when used, the drops could lead to eye infection and even blindness.

Walmart is currently recalling only one eye drop product—making it the 27th eye drop product that the FDA is warning users not to use: Equate Hydration PF Lubricating Eye Drops (Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v).

The product is manufactured by Velocity Pharma, LLC. Walmart says the UPC of the impacted product is 00194346058815 and its lot numbers are KRPE 3090 and KRPE 3091.