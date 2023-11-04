The most famous political illustrator of our time tells his own story

That is the title of the first chapter in Edel Rodriguez’s graphic memoir, Worm. Rodriquez, an artist whose work has appeared on the covers of Time, The New Yorker, and many other publications, has established himself as the leading visual chronicler of the Trump era. Given the fact that Trump is now ubiquitous with the word, you might think you know what will follow on the next page.

But you’d be wrong.

Instead of Trump, the page displays a “ragtag army of bearded young men” descending upon a capital in January.